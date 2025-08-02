Special session on space success in House likely

NEW DELHI: A special discussion may be held during the ongoing Monsoon Session to celebrate the success of India’s space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which marked a historic milestone with the participation of Indian astronaut Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

According to an official, the proposal is being actively considered, and the debate may take place next week or after India’s Independence Day on August 15, depending on the parliamentary schedule. It is likely to be held along the lines of the 16-hour debate in both Houses on the success of Operation Sindoor.

When asked whether Capt. Shukla would be present in Parliament during the discussion, the official stated that his participation has not yet been confirmed, although it is also under consideration.

India’s involvement in the ISS mission comes as part of broader partnerships with global space agencies, including NASA and ESA, and follows sustained efforts by ISRO to strengthen the country’s human spaceflight capabilities.

The discussion will likely underscore the role of public-private partnerships in advancing space technology.