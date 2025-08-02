Three Class XII students drown in waterfall in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district

BHOPAL: Three Class XII students of two different schools reportedly drowned while bathing in the Hathinala-Bildha waterfalls in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district on Friday.

The three teenagers aged between 17 and 18 years, identified as Tanmay Sharma (son of a revenue department Patwari), Ashwin Jat, and Akshat Soni were close friends and students of two different schools.

On Friday, the Tourism Department organized a quiz contest in schools. As a result, a holiday was declared for all students except the participants. The holiday had already been notified in advance on Thursday.