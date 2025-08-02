US job scam busted, five including mastermind arrested for human trafficking via 'donkey route' in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a major breakthrough, Jharkhand Police have busted an international human trafficking network that allegedly duped several people, promising them illegal entry into the United States via the notorious ‘donkey route’. The operation led to the arrest of five individuals, including the alleged mastermind, after a survivor of the trafficking came forward with a complaint.

‘Donkey route’ refers to an illegal and risky method of immigration, particularly from India to developed countries like the UK, US, or Canada, often facilitated by unscrupulous travel agents. It involves using unofficial or convoluted pathways, sometimes involving long and dangerous journeys, to bypass legal immigration procedures.

According to an official communique from Jharkhand Police, Sonu Kumar, a resident of Bharajo under Tatijharia Police Station, had filed a detailed complaint on July 30, 2025, exposing a transnational trafficking conspiracy.

According to Sonu Kumar, Uday Kumar Kushwaha, a native of the same village and reportedly residing in the US for over 45 years, lured him by promising him a job in America.

“In 2024, Kumar was allegedly sent to Brazil on forged documents, where he fell into the hands of the so-called ‘donkey mafia’. Two other victims — Bikash Kumar and Pintu Kumar — were reportedly trafficked similarly, travelling from Delhi to Brazil on separate dates,” stated the official communique.