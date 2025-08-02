Water level in Pong dam rises sharply due to heavy rainfall; BBMB warns of possible spillway release
CHANDIGARH: Due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region over the past twenty-four hours, the water level in Pong Dam has risen significantly and is now approximately 29 feet below the danger mark.
The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has issued a warning that excess water might soon be released from the dam by opening the spillway. The district administrations of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh and Hoshiarpur in Punjab have been asked to take immediate precautionary measures.
Sources said that the water level in the reservoir of the dam, built over the River Beas in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, currently stands at 1361.07 feet as of this morning, significantly higher than the 1328.45 feet recorded on the same day last year.
The increase has been attributed to heavy rainfall in the hill state, along with the recent release of water from the Pandoh Dam in Mandi district. Local tributaries such as Dehar Khud, Buhal Khud and Dehri Khud, which are also in full spate, have further contributed to the inflow into the reservoir.
The dam's maximum storage capacity is 1410 feet, while the danger level is marked at 1390 feet. With an average inflow of 87,586 cusecs recorded this morning, the BBMB has ordered the release of 18,995 cusecs of water through the turbines.
As per a letter dated August 2 written to the Deputy Commissioners of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh and Hoshiarpur in Punjab, along with other officials, the Additional Superintending Engineer (Water Regulation) stated, “In view of the current inflow pattern at the Pong Dam and rainfall forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for the Beas catchment area, excess water may be released through the Pong Dam spillway in the near future,” it added.
“You are therefore requested to take all necessary precautionary measures and the concerned civil, irrigation, drainage and flood control authorities under your jurisdiction may please be informed accordingly,” the letter reads.
Sources further added that sirens have been installed at Rey, Sthana, Sansarpur Terrace and Riyali to warn locals in advance of any water release from the dam.
Sources also stated that since yesterday evening, Una district in Himachal has received extremely heavy rainfall measuring 222.8 mm, leading to severe water accumulation on roads, markets and residential areas, significantly disrupting daily life. The Chandigarh–Dharamshala National Highway has also experienced flooding in multiple locations, with water entering several homes.
While the River Beas and its tributaries remain flooded, a section of the bridge over the river near Sujanpur Tira in Hamirpur district has developed cracks. Additionally, the road link between Sujanpur Tira and Khairi near Sandhole has been completely severed due to high water levels in the river.