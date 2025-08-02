Water level in Pong dam rises sharply due to heavy rainfall; BBMB warns of possible spillway release

CHANDIGARH: Due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region over the past twenty-four hours, the water level in Pong Dam has risen significantly and is now approximately 29 feet below the danger mark.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has issued a warning that excess water might soon be released from the dam by opening the spillway. The district administrations of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh and Hoshiarpur in Punjab have been asked to take immediate precautionary measures.

Sources said that the water level in the reservoir of the dam, built over the River Beas in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, currently stands at 1361.07 feet as of this morning, significantly higher than the 1328.45 feet recorded on the same day last year.

The increase has been attributed to heavy rainfall in the hill state, along with the recent release of water from the Pandoh Dam in Mandi district. Local tributaries such as Dehar Khud, Buhal Khud and Dehri Khud, which are also in full spate, have further contributed to the inflow into the reservoir.

The dam's maximum storage capacity is 1410 feet, while the danger level is marked at 1390 feet. With an average inflow of 87,586 cusecs recorded this morning, the BBMB has ordered the release of 18,995 cusecs of water through the turbines.