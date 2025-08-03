Ahead of Bihar polls, BPCC working president Ashok Kumar switches to JD(U)

PATNA: In a major setback to the Congress ahead of the state assembly election, six-time MLA and Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) working president Dr Ashok Kumar(Ram) resigned from the party and joined Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) at a function held in Patna on Sunday.

Ram, an influential Dalit leader from the Darbhanga region, was inducted into the JD(U) by the party’s working president Sanjay Kumar Jha in the presence of senior leaders, including Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and state president Umesh Kushwaha.

Ashok’s son Atirek, along with several supporters, also joined JD(U).

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Jha said the JD(U) would welcome all leaders who wanted to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister and JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar in the upcoming assembly elections. “Several other leaders of the opposition Grand Alliance are in touch with us,” he claimed.

JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha also welcomed Ram into the party and expressed confidence that his joining would ensure the ruling alliance's victory in the upcoming assembly election, due in October-November this year. “Ram decided to join JD(U) after being influenced by the party’s policies and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership,” he added.