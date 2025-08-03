Air India cancels Bhubaneswar-Delhi flight due to 'high temperature' in aircraft cabin

MUMBAI: A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Bhubaneswar was cancelled on Sunday due to "high temperature" in the aircraft cabin just prior to its departure for the destination, the airline said in a statement.

Air India did not provide details such as the number of people on board the aircraft, the type of aircraft or even the time the now-grounded flight was scheduled to take off from Bhubaneswar.

This is the second incident of an Air India flight confronting a technical glitch in a day.

This comes amid the aviation safety regulator DGCA detecting over 100 violations and observations, with some of them identified as critical safety risks, during an audit of the Tata Group-run private carrier, and one of its Boeing 787-8 plane operating its London Gatwick flight crashing on a medical college within minutes of its take-off on June 12, killing 241 people on board and 19 on ground.

"Flight AI500 scheduled to operate from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on August 3 has been cancelled due to a technical issue causing high cabin temperature on ground prior to the departure," Air India said in a statement.

"Our airport team in Bhubaneswar is assisting the impacted passengers with alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused," the airline said.

The flight, according to flight tracking website flightradar24.com, was to be operated by an Airbus A321 aircraft at its scheduled time of 12. 35 pm, and land in Delhi at 2.55 pm.