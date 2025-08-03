Counter-terror operation enters third day in J&K's Kulgam; One terrorist neutralised

The counter-terrorism operation in the Akhal Devsar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district entered its third day on Sunday, with security forces confirming the elimination of one terrorist so far.
According to the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, the gunfight continued throughout Saturday night with intermittent yet intense exchanges of fire.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chinar Corps stated, “OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact. One terrorist has been neutralised. Operation continues.”
The joint operation involves personnel from the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Special Operations Group (SOG).
Meanwhile, a separate encounter unfolded on July 30 along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army’s White Knight Corps reported detecting suspicious movement near the border fence, where two individuals were seen acting under suspicious circumstances.
When challenged, the suspects opened fire, triggering a swift response from Army troops. The White Knight Corps shared on X, “Contact with terrorists. Suspected movement of two individuals was observed by our troops along the fence in the general area of the Poonch Sector. Gunfire exchanged.”
Security forces continue to maintain a high level of alert across the region as operations remain active in both Kulgam and Poonch sectors.