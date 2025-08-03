Defend sanctity of 'Framework Agreement' at any cost: NSCN-IM to its members

GUWAHATI: The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) called its members to defend the sanctity of the 'Framework Agreement' at any cost even as it viewed the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) as the Centre’s creation to counterweight its leadership.
NNPGs is a conglomerate of several other rebel groups.
On the 10th anniversary of the Framework Agreement that was signed between Centre and NSCN-IM in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the outfit’s chairman Q Tuccu said the pact’s political significance lay in the fact that the government of India recognised the Nagas’ sovereign rights.
“…we have the courage and pride to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Framework Agreement and send the message across that we are not going to give up what has been achieved, effected on this day 3rd August, 2015 to reclaim our rightful place with sovereign right as a nation,” Tuccu said in his speech.
“Though the government of India is going slow under various pretexts, we’ve waited with our enduring commitment to stand by Framework Agreement, overcoming numerous challenges,” he said.
The NSCN-IM leader also said that the agreement symbolically acknowledged the existence of “Naga nation” as testified by the recognition of the unique history of the Nagas by the Centre on July 11, 2002 during peace talks held in Amsterdam.
Meanwhile, talking about a working system between the NSCN-IM and the Working Committee of the NNPGs to find a common ground for Naga political solution, Tuccu said for his group to work with the NNPGs would be a dangerous proposition as the latter propagates Naga political solution under the Constitution of India.
“Moreover, they are not the master of their own. Government of India agency holds the reins,” Tuccu said.
He further stated that as the torchbearer of the Naga political movement, the NSCN-IM would never take the risk by working with the very groups which “compromised” the historical and political identity of the Nagas by failing to defend the sanctity of the uniqueness of the Naga history and political situation during their negotiations with the government of India.
“…The NSCN cannot imagine working with such groups which have no respect for the rights of the Naga nation. Their integrity is no longer compatible with political interests and security of the Nagas,” Tuccu said, adding, “…the NNPGs signed the copycat of Framework Agreement under the deceitful name Agreed Position.”