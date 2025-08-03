Defend sanctity of 'Framework Agreement' at any cost: NSCN-IM to its members

GUWAHATI: The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) called its members to defend the sanctity of the 'Framework Agreement' at any cost even as it viewed the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) as the Centre’s creation to counterweight its leadership.

NNPGs is a conglomerate of several other rebel groups.

On the 10th anniversary of the Framework Agreement that was signed between Centre and NSCN-IM in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the outfit’s chairman Q Tuccu said the pact’s political significance lay in the fact that the government of India recognised the Nagas’ sovereign rights.

“…we have the courage and pride to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Framework Agreement and send the message across that we are not going to give up what has been achieved, effected on this day 3rd August, 2015 to reclaim our rightful place with sovereign right as a nation,” Tuccu said in his speech.

“Though the government of India is going slow under various pretexts, we’ve waited with our enduring commitment to stand by Framework Agreement, overcoming numerous challenges,” he said.