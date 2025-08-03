ECI abusing its powers, must be fought politically, legally: Chidambaram

NEW DELHI: Amid the raging row over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday alleged that the Election Commission is trying to change the electoral character and patterns of states, and asserted that this "abuse of powers" must be fought politically and legally.

The former home minister said the Bihar voter revision exercise is getting curiouser and curiouser.

While 65 lakh voters are in danger of being disenfranchised in Bihar, reports of 'adding' 6. 5 lakh persons as voters in Tamil Nadu is alarming and patently illegal, Chidambaram said in a post on X.

"Calling them 'permanently migrated' is an insult to the migrant workers and a gross interference in the right of the electorate of Tamil Nadu to elect a government of its choice," the Rajya Sabha MP said.