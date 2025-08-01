Have 'open and shut proof' that EC is involved in 'vote theft': Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi escalated his criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, accusing it of induling in "vote chori" (vote theft) for the BJP.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament, Rahul claimed that he had "open and shut proof" of ECI's involvement in vote theft when asked about the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in poll-bound Bihar.

"We have said that there is a theft of votes happening and now we have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in theft of votes. I am not saying it lightly, I am saying it with hundred percent proof. As soon as we release it, the entire nation will come to know that Election Commission is working for the BJP to steal votes," Rahul said.