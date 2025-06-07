'How to Steal an Election?': Rahul Gandhi claims 2024 Maharashtra polls 'blueprint' for rigging

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the Maharashtra Assembly elections had been "rigged" to favour the BJP and warned that the "same tactics could be repeated" in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

The Congress leader once again questioned the conduct of the 2024 Maharashtra polls, in what is arguably his most direct attack yet on the electoral process under the Modi government.

In a post on X, Rahul shared his opinion piece published in a newspaper, writing "How to Steal an Election?", describing the Maharashtra polls as "a blueprint for rigging democracy" and outlining, step by step, how he claims it was done.

In his post, the LoP outlined what he claimed was a systematic five-step process used to manipulate the Maharashtra Assembly election results.

"My article shows how this happened, step by step," he wrote in his post, before listing: "Step 1: Rig the panel for appointing the Election Commission; Step 2: Add fake voters to the roll; Step 3: Inflate voter turnout; Step 4: Target the bogus voting exactly where BJP needs to win; Step 5: Hide the evidence."