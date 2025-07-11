BJP, Election Commission hatching 'conspiracy' to steal Bihar elections: Rahul Gandhi

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on July 11, launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing them of hatching a 'conspiracy' to manipulate and steal the Bihar elections due later this year.
The senior Congress leader also criticised the BJP government in Odisha, accusing it of looting the wealth of the poor and supporting big corporates in the State.
Addressing the Samvidhan Bachao Samabesh (Save Constitution rally) at Baramunda ground, Rahul said the BJP is attacking the Constitution across the country.
The party is also using the Election Commission for ‘Chunav Chori’ (election theft) in Bihar, he alleged.
“I was in Bihar yesterday. And just like the election was stolen in Maharashtra, an attempt is being made to steal the election in Bihar,” he said.
He also alleged that the Election Commission has hatched a new conspiracy for the ‘Chunav Chori’ in Bihar and is working like a BJP agent instead of acting as an independent agency.
In Maharashtra, Rahul alleged that one crore voters were added to the electoral roll to manipulate the Assembly polls. “The same attempt is now being made in Bihar. However, I, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, have made it clear that we will not allow the ECI to do ‘Chunav Chori’ in Bihar,” he said.
Rahul, in his address, also trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the PM Fasal Bima Yojana. He alleged that thousands of crores of rupees collected for the PM Fasal Bima Yojana by PM Modi from the public and governments were given away to three to four big companies.
However, farmers who suffered during natural disasters did not get any compensation. Rahul also alleged that the present government of the BJP in Odisha is acting just like the previous BJD regime and stealing the wealth from the poor while helping big companies, including Adani.
“The BJP government in Odisha is working overtime to steal from the poor and help big companies. It is doing the same thing that BJD was doing earlier. On one side, there are poor people including Dalits, adivasis, backward classes, farmers, and labourers, and on the other side, there are five to six big companies and the BJP government,” he said while asserting that only the Congress workers in alliance with the people of Odisha can win this fight and ensure justice and equality.
The Opposition leader also alleged that the BJP government threatened the Drivers' Union to disrupt the Congress Samabesh at Baramunda.
“However, I thank the members of the Union for supporting us. The Govt must listen to their grievances,” Rahul said.
Endorsing Rahul’s views, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that out of 7 crore voters in Bihar, the BJP wants to delist two crore to manipulate the upcoming elections in the State.
He alleged that the BJP is running an agenda to destroy the Indian Constitution.
“Their unsuccessful attempt to get 400 plus seats in the General Election was intended at amending the Constitution to snatch the voting rights of people,” he alleged.
Kharge also took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is more interested in getting honours from various nations and is least concerned about Manipur. “This is the reason he visited so many countries but did not visit Manipur,” the Congress President said.