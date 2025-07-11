BJP, Election Commission hatching 'conspiracy' to steal Bihar elections: Rahul Gandhi

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on July 11, launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing them of hatching a 'conspiracy' to manipulate and steal the Bihar elections due later this year.

The senior Congress leader also criticised the BJP government in Odisha, accusing it of looting the wealth of the poor and supporting big corporates in the State.

Addressing the Samvidhan Bachao Samabesh (Save Constitution rally) at Baramunda ground, Rahul said the BJP is attacking the Constitution across the country.

The party is also using the Election Commission for ‘Chunav Chori’ (election theft) in Bihar, he alleged.

“I was in Bihar yesterday. And just like the election was stolen in Maharashtra, an attempt is being made to steal the election in Bihar,” he said.

He also alleged that the Election Commission has hatched a new conspiracy for the ‘Chunav Chori’ in Bihar and is working like a BJP agent instead of acting as an independent agency.

In Maharashtra, Rahul alleged that one crore voters were added to the electoral roll to manipulate the Assembly polls. “The same attempt is now being made in Bihar. However, I, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, have made it clear that we will not allow the ECI to do ‘Chunav Chori’ in Bihar,” he said.

Rahul, in his address, also trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the PM Fasal Bima Yojana. He alleged that thousands of crores of rupees collected for the PM Fasal Bima Yojana by PM Modi from the public and governments were given away to three to four big companies.