NDA, Opposition trade barbs after SC allows SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar

PATNA: The Supreme Court’s decision to let a contentious voter list revision in poll-bound Bihar proceed has deepened political divisions, triggering sharp exchanges between the ruling NDA and the Opposition.

On Thursday, the top court refused to stay the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and asked the Election Commission (EC) to consider Aadhaar, Voter ID and ration cards as valid documents during the exercise in the poll bound state.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha said the BJP and NDA welcomed every decision of the judiciary and criticised the Opposition for “double standards” on the issue.

“They (the Opposition) say that they trust the Election Commission, but at the same time they insult the constitutional institution. If there is 100 percent voting, awareness is created among voters, and everyone gets the right to vote, why do they have objections to this?" he asked.

NDA partner JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said the Supreme Court order was a "rap on the knuckles" for the Opposition, which had called a bandh a day earlier in protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "Leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav had hit the streets yesterday in what looked like an attempt to put pressure on the apex court a day ahead of the hearing."

"However, the court order is a rap on the knuckles for these parties, which were questioning the authority of the Election Commission, even though its powers are well defined in the Constitution. The SIR has been getting an enthusiastic response. It is likely that the exercise would be complete before the next date of hearing on July 28," added the JD(U) leader.