Election Commission pushes political parties for immediate appointment of BLAs ahead of SIR roll out

NEW DELHI: With the groundwork for a special voter list revision already underway, the Election Commission has directed all state election officers to write to political parties, urging them to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) without further delay. The communication, described by officials as firm and urgent, signals Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to be carried in the capital soon.

In a letter sent to state poll authorities, the Commission noted that the "entire exercise of SIR will be incomplete without active participation of the political parties." It emphasised appointment of their BLAs "immediately.".

“All political parties must be informed in writing and they should be persuaded for appointment of BLAs immediately, so that these BLAs are in the field during SIR,” the letter stated. The Commission has also sought immediate submission of data on polling stations, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), their supervisors, and the appointed BLAs.