Election Commission pushes political parties for immediate appointment of BLAs ahead of SIR roll out

NEW DELHI: With the groundwork for a special voter list revision already underway, the Election Commission has directed all state election officers to write to political parties, urging them to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) without further delay. The communication, described by officials as firm and urgent, signals Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to be carried in the capital soon.
In a letter sent to state poll authorities, the Commission noted that the "entire exercise of SIR will be incomplete without active participation of the political parties." It emphasised appointment of their BLAs "immediately.".
“All political parties must be informed in writing and they should be persuaded for appointment of BLAs immediately, so that these BLAs are in the field during SIR,” the letter stated. The Commission has also sought immediate submission of data on polling stations, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), their supervisors, and the appointed BLAs.
Senior officials said the tone of the letter suggests that the Commission is ready to launch the revision. “The latest instruction reads like an ultimatum. The training of BLOs is complete and we are waiting for further directions,” a senior official from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, said.
Ahead of the rollout, the Commission has asked local authorities to complete several pre-revision tasks. These include rationalising polling stations, identifying new venues where needed, appointing additional BLOs, and training officials in upgraded IT platforms. The exercise is expected to be among the most expansive voter verification drives in Delhi since 2008.
The poll body has mandated that no polling station should cover more than 1,000 electors—marking a stricter standard than the 1,200-voter cap being followed in Bihar’s ongoing revision.
As part of the nationwide exercise announced by the ECI, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has set March 16, 2008, as the cut-off date—the same date when the last SIR was carried out. This means any voter added to the electoral roll after that date will now have to furnish proof of Indian citizenship to retain their name on the list.