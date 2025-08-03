Four Indian-origin senior citizens found dead in US after vehicle crash

Four senior citizens of Indian origin who went missing earlier this week during a road trip were found dead following a vehicle crash on Saturday night, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Their vehicle was located on Saturday, at approximately 9:30 pm, off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road.

The deceased individuals, Asha Divan, Kishore Divan, Shailesh Divan, and Gita Divan, all in their 80's had been reported missing earlier this week after embarking on a road trip from Buffalo, New York, to Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania, before heading into West Virginia.

Emergency responders discovered their vehicle Camry off Big Wheeling Creek Road, resting at the bottom of a steep embankment, several miles from the highway.

The Sheriff’s Department said it was among the team's most remote recovery efforts, taking more than five hours to reach the scene.

Sheriff Mike Dougherty expressed condolences to the families and said the cause of the crash is under investigation. He confirmed the four were pronounced dead at the scene

Local authorities had issued a missing persons alert earlier in the day, sharing surveillance stills and vehicle details via the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and nearby community groups.

Family members described the trip as part of a spiritual pilgrimage, with the temple visit marking their intended destination. Officials said cell‑tower pings from the area around Moundsville and Wheeling failed to place the group after early Wednesday morning.