INDIA bloc to have dinner meeting on August 7; march to EC office on August 8

NEW DELHI: Opposition INDIA bloc leaders are likely to have a dinner meeting on August 7 to discuss strategy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue, sources said on Sunday.

The opposition parties are also planning to take out a march to the office of the Election Commission of India on August 8 in protest against the SIR of electoral rolls exercise, they said.

This comes amid a standoff on the SIR issue in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which has been a near washout as the Opposition's demand for a discussion has failed to draw a positive response from the ruling alliance.

According to the sources, the INDIA bloc party leaders will hold a dinner meeting on August 7 to discuss their strategy on the SIR issue.

The meeting also comes as the election for the post of Vice President has been announced, and several opposition leaders have indicated that they may also field a joint candidate.

Opposition parties have expressed apprehension over the SIR exercise in Bihar, warning that it would lead to disenfranchisement of many, and have termed it as "vote-bandi" and "vote-chori."