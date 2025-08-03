Indian-origin founder of ‘Punjabi devils’ biker gang arrested by FBI on firearms, explosives charges

CHANDIGARH: Jashanpreet Singh, a 26-year-old Indian-origin man from Lodi, California, and founder of the ‘Punjabi Devils’ Motorcycle Club, was arrested by the FBI at San Francisco International Airport as he attempted to flee to India. He now faces multiple federal firearms charges in the United States, including unlawful dealing of firearms and unlawful possession of a machine gun.
According to a statement by Acting U.S. Attorney Kimberly A. Sanchez, a federal grand jury has returned a three-count indictment against Singh, charging him with:
Unlawful dealing of firearms
Unlawful possession of a machine gun
Possession of an unregistered short-barrelled rifle
Court documents reveal that Singh founded the “Punjabi Devils,” an outlaw motorcycle gang (OMG) based in Stockton and associated with the Hells Angels. On June 6, Singh allegedly attempted to sell several weapons to an undercover officer, including a short-barrelled rifle, three other assault weapons, three machine gun conversion devices, and a revolver. A search of his residence later uncovered more firearms, a silencer, and explosive devices.
Among the items found were a live “pineapple”-style hand grenade and a military-style “claymore” mine, which were safely destroyed at the scene by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad.
Singh initially faced state charges in San Joaquin County and failed to appear in court on July 21, prompting the issuance of a bench warrant. On July 23, U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted the FBI that Singh had booked a flight to India. He was arrested at the airport on July 26.
Singh remains in federal custody. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alex Cárdenas and Adrian Kinsella and involves several agencies, including the FBI, ATF, Homeland Security Investigations, and multiple sheriff’s departments.
If convicted:
Singh faces up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for unlawful firearms dealing
10 years and a $250,000 fine for machine gun possession
10 years and a $10,000 fine for possession of an unregistered short-barrelled rifle
Sentencing would be determined by the court based on federal guidelines and other statutory factors. Singh is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
This prosecution is part of Operation Take Back America, a federal initiative targeting illegal firearms, transnational criminal organisations, and violent crime. It also falls under Project Safe Neighbourhoods (PSN), a collaborative programme aimed at reducing gun violence and improving community safety across the U.S.