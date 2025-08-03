Indian-origin founder of ‘Punjabi devils’ biker gang arrested by FBI on firearms, explosives charges

CHANDIGARH: Jashanpreet Singh, a 26-year-old Indian-origin man from Lodi, California, and founder of the ‘Punjabi Devils’ Motorcycle Club, was arrested by the FBI at San Francisco International Airport as he attempted to flee to India. He now faces multiple federal firearms charges in the United States, including unlawful dealing of firearms and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

According to a statement by Acting U.S. Attorney Kimberly A. Sanchez, a federal grand jury has returned a three-count indictment against Singh, charging him with:

Unlawful dealing of firearms

Unlawful possession of a machine gun

Possession of an unregistered short-barrelled rifle

Court documents reveal that Singh founded the “Punjabi Devils,” an outlaw motorcycle gang (OMG) based in Stockton and associated with the Hells Angels. On June 6, Singh allegedly attempted to sell several weapons to an undercover officer, including a short-barrelled rifle, three other assault weapons, three machine gun conversion devices, and a revolver. A search of his residence later uncovered more firearms, a silencer, and explosive devices.