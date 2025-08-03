Malegaon blast accused alleges 'jail torture' to implicate Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Bhagwat

BALLIA: Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retd), recently acquitted by a special NIA court in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, on Sunday, claimed he was tortured in jail to falsely implicate Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and RSS leader Indresh Kumar in the case.

Upadhyay said the names of Adityanath, now Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Bhagwat, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and Indresh were repeatedly mentioned by police during interrogations.

"From the first day, I knew I was innocent. I even volunteered for NARCO and polygraph tests thrice, but the ATS never submitted the reports to court," he told PTI.

Upadhyay, a native of Ram Nagar village in Ballia district, was arrested on October 28, 2008, four days after he was detained. He said he faced severe physical and mental torture from the moment he was taken into custody.

"I was kept in solitary confinement for years. Officials pressured me to name political and spiritual leaders in exchange for leniency and early release," he alleged.