Maoists blow up track near Jharkhand-Odisha border, trains get additional security

RANCHI: Freight movement was disrupted for several hours on Saturday night after Maoists triggered an explosion on the railway track between Karampada and Rengda sidings under Chakradharpur Rail Division.

The Jharkhand Police confirmed the explosion and subsequent damage. “There has been information about the blowing up of railway tracks in Rourkela, Odisha. Jharkhand Police is on high alert due to the bandh. A special campaign is being carried out against Maoists across Jharkhand,” said Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations), Dr Michael Raj.

Notably, the CPI (Maoist) is observing ‘Shahid Diwas’ (Martyr Week) from July 28 to August 3 and has called for a bandh in five states, including Jharkhand, on August 3. The Maoists had also put up a banner on the railway line in this regard.

Maoist pamphlets and posters were spotted at several locations, appealing to the people for 'public resistance against police repression’. In the wake of the bandh called by Maoists, a large number of security forces have been deployed on the borders of Jharkhand and Odisha.

The Jharkhand government has already issued an alert in this regard, and additional forces have been provided to the trains.