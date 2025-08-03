Railway trackman killed, another injured in Maoist IED blast in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A railway trackman was killed and another injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Maoist operatives went off on the railway tracks under the K Balang police limits of Rourkela Police District (RPD) on Sunday forenoon.

The deceased trackman, Atua Oram (37), and his injured colleague, Budhua Munda (35), were inspecting the railway tracks for possible sabotage when the explosion took place. The incident occurred on August 3, the final day of the Martyr Week observed by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) outfit. The blast site was located a few kilometres from Renjda station under K Balang police limits in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, around 110 km from Rourkela and close to the Maoist stronghold in the dense Saranda forest of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district.

The injured person has been shifted to a private hospital at Rourkela for critical treatment.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwahi rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

The SP said the IED blast occurred around 10 am on Sunday, resulting in the death of a South Eastern Railway (SER) employee and injuries to another, who has been shifted for treatment. He added that information about Maoist posters being pasted in the area was received around 11:30 pm on Saturday, following which a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)-based track scanning began on Sunday morning.