Monsoon fury claims 252 lives in Madhya Pradesh; over 3,600 rescued so far

BHOPAL: As many as 252 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains, floods, lightning strikes, and related mishaps during the ongoing monsoon in Madhya Pradesh, according to the latest official data.
The fatalities include 47 people who died directly due to heavy rainfall, 132 who were swept away by swollen rivers and streams, 60 struck by lightning, and 13 others killed in incidents involving collapsing trees and houses.
Animals too have borne the brunt of the deluge. At least 432 animals—mostly milch cattle—and around 1,200 poultry perished in the flood-hit areas. The incessant rainfall also caused the complete collapse of 128 houses and partially damaged 2,333 others across the state.
Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that 3,628 people have been safely rescued by combined teams of the Indian Army, NDRF, State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), police and home guards. Of these, 3,065 are currently sheltered in 53 relief camps.
So far, a total of Rs 28.49 crore has been disbursed as immediate relief to affected families across various districts. The state government has sanctioned a total of Rs 3,600 crore for ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Madhya Pradesh has received 711.3 mm of rainfall so far, which is 59% above the seasonal average. Of the state’s 55 districts, 40 have recorded above-normal rainfall and nine have received normal rain. Mandla district in the Mahakoshal region, notably, received 51% of its 1,107 mm average rainfall within just four days.
The excessive downpour has disrupted infrastructure as well. A total of 254 rural roads were affected, though all have since been restored. Additionally, 94 culverts on highways and major roads were damaged, but alternate routes were provided promptly to maintain vehicular movement.
To stay ahead of further emergencies with nearly six weeks of monsoon remaining, the state has pre-positioned NDRF teams in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Dhar, while SDERF teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas. Disaster Response Centres have been set up in 259 sensitive zones, backed by 111 Quick Response Teams and 3,300 trained 'Aapda Mitras' (disaster volunteers) to support local communities.