Monsoon fury claims 252 lives in Madhya Pradesh; over 3,600 rescued so far

BHOPAL: As many as 252 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains, floods, lightning strikes, and related mishaps during the ongoing monsoon in Madhya Pradesh, according to the latest official data.

The fatalities include 47 people who died directly due to heavy rainfall, 132 who were swept away by swollen rivers and streams, 60 struck by lightning, and 13 others killed in incidents involving collapsing trees and houses.

Animals too have borne the brunt of the deluge. At least 432 animals—mostly milch cattle—and around 1,200 poultry perished in the flood-hit areas. The incessant rainfall also caused the complete collapse of 128 houses and partially damaged 2,333 others across the state.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that 3,628 people have been safely rescued by combined teams of the Indian Army, NDRF, State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), police and home guards. Of these, 3,065 are currently sheltered in 53 relief camps.

So far, a total of Rs 28.49 crore has been disbursed as immediate relief to affected families across various districts. The state government has sanctioned a total of Rs 3,600 crore for ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.