Mumbai Diary: Shinde’s Delhi visit sends strong signal to BJP

Shinde’s Delhi visit sends strong signal to BJP

Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde’s Delhi visit has triggered buzz that he is not happy with the way his party leaders are treated. Sources said he conveyed to the BJP leadership that if his people continue to be targeted, he would only extend outside the government in Maharashtra and at the Centre. People close to Shinde have come under scanner. His son, MP Shrikant Shinde, received an I-T notice and his aide Amit Salunkhe was arrested for alleged links to Jharkhand liquor scam. ED carried out raids on former Vasai Virar municipal commissioner Anil Kuamr Pawar, a relative of Shiv Sena minister Dada Bhuse. Sena ministers Sanjay Shirsat and Yogesh kadam are already under fire.

Ministers in a fix as agenda goes digital

MahaYuti ministers are not happy with the digitisation of the cabinet meeting agendas. They say earlier they used to get agenda in physical form two-to-four days ahead of the cabinet meeting, so they get prepared by taking briefs from their departments. Now the agenda arrives in their tab two-three hours before the meeting. Many ministers are not well versed in reading digital copies of the agenda. Such a short notice makes it tough for them to get prepared. The ministers most of the time attend the meeting without reading the agenda, so many of them end up without uttering a word.

One post norm makes Congress list jumbo

The Congress has released a jumbo list naming office-bearers of the Maharashtra party unit and members of various committees. The political committee has 16 senior vice presidents, 38 vice presidents, five spokespersons, 102 general secretaries, and 95 secretaries. The executive committee has 87 members with one treasurer and one media coordinator. One person one post formula was implemented this time. Earlier a spokesperson was also functioning as a vice president or a general secretary. But this time no such dual posting has been allowed. State Congress spokesperson Atul Londe has his role cut out.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com