Punjab CM Mann announces 200 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, launches WhatsApp chatbot for 881 existing ones

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday announced that the state government will open 200 new Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state, taking the total number of such clinics to 1,081, in a bid to further enhance the delivery of quality healthcare services to people.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of a WhatsApp Chatbot for 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, Mann said it was a historic day for the healthcare sector in Punjab as these clinics have now been connected to a WhatsApp Chatbot.

He said these clinics cater to nearly 70,000 patients daily, and in today’s digital age, the chatbot will be highly beneficial for patients. He added that the initiative is expected to bring revolutionary changes in healthcare services.

Mann said that, as approximately 90 per cent of people own a smartphone, they can now be reached directly through WhatsApp. Patients will now receive complete health-related information via WhatsApp, including access to doctors' prescription slips through the chatbot. Diagnostic test reports will also be shared, and patients will receive reminders about their next consultation dates.