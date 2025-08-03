Python tied to bike dragged for over three kilometres in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: In a barbaric act, a person in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district tied a nearly 10-foot-long Python with a rope at the back of his motorcycle and dragged it while riding on the national highway that connects Raipur with Bastar.

The atrocious incident had shocked the forest department and the wildlife enthusiasts.

The video footage was captured by someone travelling in a car that followed the bike. The incident sparked outrage on social media.

Pythons, non-venomous snakes, usually cited to live 25-40 years, are classified as endangered, and listed under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972.