Python tied to bike dragged for over three kilometres in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: In a barbaric act, a person in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district tied a nearly 10-foot-long Python with a rope at the back of his motorcycle and dragged it while riding on the national highway that connects Raipur with Bastar.
The atrocious incident had shocked the forest department and the wildlife enthusiasts.
The video footage was captured by someone travelling in a car that followed the bike. The incident sparked outrage on social media.
Pythons, non-venomous snakes, usually cited to live 25-40 years, are classified as endangered, and listed under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972.
The Kanker district police chief, Indira Kalyan Elesela, told that though no one lodged any complaint over it, the concerned officials immediately took cognisance and the efforts carried out to get the python rescued.
According to the police, the accused has been identified and is a resident of Atur village in Kanker district. The state forest department has initiated its probe and action.
If the eye-witnesses were to be believed, the python was seen dragged for over three kilometres.
“It was a disturbing visual, a barbaric act against a python, which is classified as an endangered Schedule-1 snake. Pythons are facing threats owing to habitat loss and conflicts with humans due to hunting or unlawful trade. The perpetrator should be booked”, said Nitin Singhvi, a wildlife enthusiast.