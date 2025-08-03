‘Spinal fracture, jaw injuries’: Army officer assaults SpiceJet staff at Srinagar Airport

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, a senior army officer grievously assaulted four SpiceJet employees at Srinagar airport on July 26 during the checking process before the SG-386 flight was to take off to Delhi.

An FIR has been booked against the officer, and the airline has banned him from travelling on its flights. Three of the employees sustained injuries and are recovering now after hospitalisation.

The incident happened at the boarding gate for flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi. According to the airline ticket, the army officer is reportedly identified as Ritesh Kumar Singh.