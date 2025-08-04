Bhumihar community to rally in Patna on August 17; demand Bharat Ratna for Sri Krishna Singh

NEW DELHI: Patna will host a massive gathering of Bhumihar community members on August 17 for the Brahmrishi Samman Sammelan, where key demands, including a Bharat Ratna for former CM Sri Krishna Singh, will be formally presented.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar, JD(U) MLA from Parbatta, Khagaria, said that thousands of Bhumihar community members from across the state will gather in Patna to demonstrate unity on various issues.

“One of our prominent demands is the Bharat Ratna for Sri Krishna Singh, the former CM who drew a comprehensive roadmap of development. It was he who laid the foundation of development in Bihar, and the Bharat Ratna is being demanded for him. The Modi government has been requested several times to consider this,” said Kumar.

An estimated one lakh prominent members of the Bhumihar–Brahmrishi community are expected to attend the Sammelan. Other key demands include renaming various institutions after notable donors from the Bhumihar Brahmin community who had generously donated land in the past.

The community is also urging the construction of hostels for economically disadvantaged individuals from the Bhumihar Brahmin community.