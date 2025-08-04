Bhumihar community to rally in Patna on August 17; demand Bharat Ratna for Sri Krishna Singh

NEW DELHI: Patna will host a massive gathering of Bhumihar community members on August 17 for the Brahmrishi Samman Sammelan, where key demands, including a Bharat Ratna for former CM Sri Krishna Singh, will be formally presented.
Dr Sanjeev Kumar, JD(U) MLA from Parbatta, Khagaria, said that thousands of Bhumihar community members from across the state will gather in Patna to demonstrate unity on various issues.
“One of our prominent demands is the Bharat Ratna for Sri Krishna Singh, the former CM who drew a comprehensive roadmap of development. It was he who laid the foundation of development in Bihar, and the Bharat Ratna is being demanded for him. The Modi government has been requested several times to consider this,” said Kumar.
An estimated one lakh prominent members of the Bhumihar–Brahmrishi community are expected to attend the Sammelan. Other key demands include renaming various institutions after notable donors from the Bhumihar Brahmin community who had generously donated land in the past.
The community is also urging the construction of hostels for economically disadvantaged individuals from the Bhumihar Brahmin community.
The organising committee of the Brahmrishi Samman Sammelan has extended invitations to politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, for the Brahmarshi Swabhimaan Sammelan, to be held at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna.
Kumar further elaborated on the charter, stating, “Our demand from the government is also that in the caste census to be held by the Government of India, the Bhumihar caste should be mentioned only as Brahmin / Babhan.”
He added that a demand has also been made to rename the Bihata Airport in honour of Swami Sahajanand Saraswati, regarded as the country’s foremost farmer leader from the community.
Another significant demand includes renaming the medical college in Bettiah as Maharani Janaki Kunwar Medical College.
“I have been continuously raising these demands in the assembly for the last five years,” said Kumar.