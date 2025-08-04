Bihar proposes a separate state narcotics control bureau to tackle drug trafficking

Patna: Bihar police have proposed setting up a separate narcotics control bureau to deal with rising cases of drug trafficking in the state.

The cases of drug paddling have increased alarmingly after the new prohibition law came into effect in April 2016. Bihar will be the third state in the country to set up a separate state narcotics control bureau after Punjab and Haryana.

Additional Director General (ADG), headquarters, Kundan Krishnan said on Monday that a proposal for setting up a separate state narcotics control bureau has been sent to the state government.

“We hope to get the proposal approved by the end of August,” he said. The State narcotics control bureau will be headed by an ADG-rank officer. The police headquarters has already completed its preparations for the narcotics bureau, such as its jurisdiction, powers, functions and coordination with other related departments.

Krishnan, who is the official spokesperson of the state police, said that once the proposal gets approval, the process of filling the post in the bureau will start. Other things will later follow.

At present, special task force has a separate narcotics cell which deals with drug trafficking.

“We have a team within STF with officers with vast experience and a network. They will be shifted to the state narcotics bureau. Our men have done tremendous work as far as seizure of heroin and other substances is concerned,” ADG, HQ, told this reporter.