Patna: Bihar police have proposed setting up a separate narcotics control bureau to deal with rising cases of drug trafficking in the state.
The cases of drug paddling have increased alarmingly after the new prohibition law came into effect in April 2016. Bihar will be the third state in the country to set up a separate state narcotics control bureau after Punjab and Haryana.
Additional Director General (ADG), headquarters, Kundan Krishnan said on Monday that a proposal for setting up a separate state narcotics control bureau has been sent to the state government.
“We hope to get the proposal approved by the end of August,” he said. The State narcotics control bureau will be headed by an ADG-rank officer. The police headquarters has already completed its preparations for the narcotics bureau, such as its jurisdiction, powers, functions and coordination with other related departments.
Krishnan, who is the official spokesperson of the state police, said that once the proposal gets approval, the process of filling the post in the bureau will start. Other things will later follow.
At present, special task force has a separate narcotics cell which deals with drug trafficking.
“We have a team within STF with officers with vast experience and a network. They will be shifted to the state narcotics bureau. Our men have done tremendous work as far as seizure of heroin and other substances is concerned,” ADG, HQ, told this reporter.
According to sources, the narcotics bureau will initiate the process of confiscating property of drug mafias and ensure conviction in the court. In addition, the bureau will work in tandem with health department officials for the treatment of drug addicts.
Earlier, Bihar director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said that the rise in cases of drug trafficking necessitated a separate state narcotics control bureau in state.
Youngsters and minors in large numbers were falling victim to drug menace, which is a matter of serious concern. DGP Kumar said that drug mafias were trying to engage minors in the illegal trade. There have been reports of connections between drug mafias and illegal arms dealers.
“The state narcotics bureau will probe all these angles,” he added.
Sources said that cases of drug trafficking have alarmingly increased in the state after prohibition came into effect in April 2016.
As per National Crime Record Bureau, Bihar registered 615 cases under Narcotic Drugs & Phototropic Substance Act in 2028. The cases rose to 1823 in 2022. A total of 687 individuals were arrested in Bihar in 2024 followed by 1,989 in 2023, 1,837 in 2022, 1,518 in 2021, 1,087 in 2020 and 345 in 2019, respectively.
Similarly, 16 individuals were convicted in the state under NDPS Act in 2024 followed by 15 in 2023, six in 2022, nine in 2021 and seven in 2019. Nobody was convicted in 2020.