Bullet train corridor work in Gujarat on fast track, to be completed by 2027

NEW DELHI: The railways has accelerated work on the bullet train corridor between Vapi and Sabarmati in Gujarat, aiming to complete it by December 2027. A target has also been set to finish the entire project—from Maharashtra to the Sabarmati section—by December 2029. The country will also be heading to Lok Sabha elections the same year.

According to a recent update shared with the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Railways, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project, spanning 508 km, is currently under execution with technical and financial aid from Japan.

The bullet train route will pass through Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

Construction work at these stations is progressing at full pace. The railways added that the total estimated cost of the project now stands at `1,08,000 crore, with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funding 81%. The remaining 19% is being financed through equity contributions from the Ministry of Railways (50%), and the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat (25% each). As of 30 June 2025, a cumulative expenditure of Rs 78,839 crore has been incurred on the project. The Railways acknowledged that delays in land acquisition in Maharashtra had affected the project timeline up until 2021, but all civil contracts have now been awarded.

“Out of a total 28 tender packages, 24 tender packages have been awarded. Till now, 392 km of pier construction, 329 km of girder casting and 308 km of girder launching have been completed. The work of the under-sea tunnel (21 km approx.) has also started,” railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently informed Parliament.

He further added saying that detailed project reports (DPRs) are being prepared by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), to meet growing passenger demands, and to expand High Speed Rail (HSR) network in India beyond the MAHSR corridor.

Vaishnaw also said that the MAHSR project involves an affordable fare-structure keeping in mind the socio-economic conditions of clientele.