Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Chaitanya Baghel's judicial remand extended till August 18

RAIPUR: The judicial remand of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has been extended by another 14 days by the special PMLA court in Raipur in connection with the ongoing probe linked to multi-crore liquor scam case.

Chaitanya, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 18 from his Bhilai residence, was produced before the court upon the expiry of his initial 14-day remand.

Chaitanya's counsel, Faisal Rizvi, stated, "The ED sought another routine 14-day judicial remand, which the court granted, extending custody till August 18. The court also directed the agency to file a charge sheet within seven days."

The ED’s remand document alleges Chaitanya’s key role in laundering over Rs 1,000 crore linked to the excise scam, with a portion allegedly funneled into his real estate project, ‘Vitthal Green’, under Baghel Developers. The agency claims investigation reveals Rs 16.70 crore of scam proceeds were laundered through his real-estate ventures ‘Vitthal Green’ under Baghel Developers.

Meanwhile, Bhupesh Baghel, now an MLA from Patan, accused the Centre of misusing agencies to target opposition leaders. Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court, hearing a petition by Baghel and his son seeking protection from coercive action in multiple money laundering cases, directed them to approach the Chhattisgarh High Court for interim relief. The cases, involving alleged scams, are being probed by the ED, CBI, and state police.