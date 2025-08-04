Dehradun Diary | ‘Bhediya Dhasan’ set to howl in Melbourne fest

Uttarakhand-based film ‘Bhediya Dhasan’, directed by Bharat Singh Parihar, has been selected for the Indian Film Festival Melbourne (Aug 14-24). The film, produced by Anant Neer Sharma, depicts a migrant worker’s struggle against village conservatism and the clash of three generations. Director Parihar said, “The film will be showcased from August 14 to 24.” Producer Sharma added, “This selection will build confidence for telling our stories through filmmaking in Uttarakhand.” Shot in Mukteshwar and Kaladhungi, it stars renowned theatre artistes Shrisha Dobhal and Yatendra Bahuguna, with local talent. The film was previously screened at IFFK.

YouTuber arrested over obscene content

Roorkee police have arrested a YouTuber for allegedly uploading obscene content following complaints. Authorities have initiated steps to block his channel. SP (rural) Shekhar Chand Suyal said, “Amjad, a resident of Sherkothi, had created a YouTube channel. He was uploading obscene material for popularity.” The action was taken after Shahbaz Muzammil filed a complaint. Amjad was arrested after an FIR. Suyal added, “A report has been sent to YouTube to remove the content and block the channel.” The accused mostly uploads posts under the name ‘Amjad 9211’ and had shared a video supporting Mahak and Pari from Sambhal.

HC orders closure of 48 stone crushers

The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered the closure of 48 stone crushers in Haridwar, directing authorities to disconnect their electricity and water supplies. A bench comprisisng Justices Ravindra Maithani and Pankaj Purohit mandated a report on the action taken within a week. The order stemmed from a Public Interest Litigation filed by Haridwar’s Matri Sadan, citing “non-compliance with previous court directives.” Sadan’s 2022 PIL alleged rampant illegal mining along the Ganga from Raiwala to Bhogpur, activities already banned by the Central Pollution Control Board and National Mission for Clean Ganga.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com