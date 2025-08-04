Education alone can break 'chain of Sanatan,' says Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan has said that education is the only weapon that could break the chains of autocracy and the Sanatan Dharma.

Addressing an event here, the Rajya Sabha MP said the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) has prevented access to medical education for so many children and the strength to change that rule of exam could emerge only from education.

Haasan, who days ago assumed office as a Rajya Sabha MP was addressing an event on Sunday, held by Agaram Foundation of noted Tamil actor Suriya.

In this war against NEET, even Aagaram Foundation cannot do anything, and education alone could mould the nation without any other weapon, Haasan said.

"This is the only weapon that can break the chains of autocracy and Sanatana (Dharma)," he said.

"Do not lay your hands on anything else, because you cannot win; because the majority will defeat you, the majority fools will defeat you and wisdom (knowledge) will lose," he added.