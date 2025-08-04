Environmental activists gather at Jantar Mantar to demand cancellation of STR rationalisation plan

NEW DELHI: Eminent environmental activists from across the country gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand the cancellation of the Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) rationalisation plan, which could potentially reopen more than 50 mines that were previously closed by a Supreme Court order in May 2024.
People from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan appealed to the Chief Justice of India and the Union Minister of Environment to intervene and cancel the rationalisation plan for STR to protect India’s national animal.
On June 26 meeting, India’s top wildlife body approved a proposal to redraw the boundaries of the Critical Tiger Habitat (CTH) of the STR in Rajasthan.
It involved the exclusion of about 48.5 sq km area, primarily from the southern and south-western parts of the Sariska CTH. In compensation, the state will designate around 91 sq km as ‘quality tiger habitat,’ mostly in the STR’s north.
As a result, the CTH area will increase from 881.11 sq km to about 924 sq km, while the buffer zone shrinks from 245.72 sq km to 203.2 sq km. The protesters called for the immediate revocation of the National Board for Wildlife's approval for the boundary changes in the STR.
They also demanded full transparency in all Environmental Impact Assessments and public hearings related to mining in and around protected areas, as well as recognition of local community rights and their involvement in conservation decisions.
Akhil Chandra, a former director of the World Wildlife Fund, expressed shock that both the National Board for Wildlife and the National Tiger Conservation Authority approved the plan to redraw the boundaries of Sariska's Critical Tiger Habitat, which would allow previously shut mining operations within a one-kilometre radius of the reserve's boundary.
He stated, "Allowing mining in an eco-sensitive zone such as Sariska can have serious long-term harmful impacts on its flora and fauna."
Sneha Solanki from the Tiger Trails Trust in Alwar highlighted the threat posed to the Aravalli hills and surrounding forests, referencing a 2018 report by the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee.
This report indicated that 31 hills in the Alwar district had disappeared over time.
“The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee revealed in 2018 that out of the 128 hills sampled in Alwar district, 31 hills have vanished since the Survey of India topographic sheets were prepared in 1967,” Solanki stated.
She added, “This move to redraw the boundaries of Sariska is unacceptable to the citizens of Alwar district, as it will end up rewarding violators of the law and set a dangerous precedent for allowing similar illegalities in other protected areas across India.