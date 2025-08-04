Environmental activists gather at Jantar Mantar to demand cancellation of STR rationalisation plan

NEW DELHI: Eminent environmental activists from across the country gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand the cancellation of the Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) rationalisation plan, which could potentially reopen more than 50 mines that were previously closed by a Supreme Court order in May 2024.

People from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan appealed to the Chief Justice of India and the Union Minister of Environment to intervene and cancel the rationalisation plan for STR to protect India’s national animal.

On June 26 meeting, India’s top wildlife body approved a proposal to redraw the boundaries of the Critical Tiger Habitat (CTH) of the STR in Rajasthan.

It involved the exclusion of about 48.5 sq km area, primarily from the southern and south-western parts of the Sariska CTH. In compensation, the state will designate around 91 sq km as ‘quality tiger habitat,’ mostly in the STR’s north.

As a result, the CTH area will increase from 881.11 sq km to about 924 sq km, while the buffer zone shrinks from 245.72 sq km to 203.2 sq km. The protesters called for the immediate revocation of the National Board for Wildlife's approval for the boundary changes in the STR.