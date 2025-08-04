Every patriotic Indian has sought answers on China: Congress after SC raps Rahul

NEW DELHI: On a day when Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was censured by the Supreme Court over his "China capturing Indian territory" comments, the Congress on Monday maintained its tirade against the Modi government over the issue.

The Congress said that every patriotic Indian has sought answers on China since the 2020 Galwan incident but the Modi government has chosen to obfuscate and hide the truth with its policy of "DDLJ -- deny, distract, lie, and justify".

The two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Augustine George Masih, strongly disapproved of Gandhi making what it called irresponsible statements regarding China's alleged acquisition of Indian land. The defamation complaint, filed by former Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Director Uday Shankar Srivastava, is pending in a Lucknow court. According to Srivastava, the alleged derogatory remarks were made by Gandhi on December 16, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Supreme Court however granted relief to Gandhi by staying further proceedings in the defamation case and fixed the matter for further hearing after three weeks

Meanwhile, the Congress continued its tirade against the Modi government claiming that it is responsible for the biggest territorial setback India has faced since 1962, and accused it of pursuing "normalisation" with a hostile China because of its cowardice and misplaced economic priorities.

The Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said ever since 20 brave soldiers were martyred in Galwan on June 15, 2020, every patriotic Indian has sought answers.