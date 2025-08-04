‘Failed’ UP government focused on events, not flood relief: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday criticised the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the worsening flood situation, alleging that the "corrupt and failed" administration is more invested in event management than in public welfare.

In a post on X, the former chief minister questioned why a government capable of organising “super VVIP” rallies was unable to conduct proper relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas.

As of Sunday, official data showed that floods had affected 402 villages across 37 tehsils, impacting 84,392 people. Seventeen districts, including Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, and Varanasi, were reported to be severely affected.

“There is a terrifying situation not just in Prayagraj but across the entire state due to floods,” Yadav said. “People are facing acute shortages of food and drinking water. Sanitation has collapsed, forcing many to live in inhuman conditions.”

He added that children, pregnant women, and the elderly are struggling to access healthcare due to disrupted medical services.

“People are scared of rats, poisonous insects, and the threat of electric shocks. Homes are collapsing, belongings have been washed away, and many are left without even a change of clothes,” Yadav claimed.