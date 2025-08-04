‘Failed’ UP government focused on events, not flood relief: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday criticised the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the worsening flood situation, alleging that the "corrupt and failed" administration is more invested in event management than in public welfare.
In a post on X, the former chief minister questioned why a government capable of organising “super VVIP” rallies was unable to conduct proper relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas.
As of Sunday, official data showed that floods had affected 402 villages across 37 tehsils, impacting 84,392 people. Seventeen districts, including Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, and Varanasi, were reported to be severely affected.
“There is a terrifying situation not just in Prayagraj but across the entire state due to floods,” Yadav said. “People are facing acute shortages of food and drinking water. Sanitation has collapsed, forcing many to live in inhuman conditions.”
He added that children, pregnant women, and the elderly are struggling to access healthcare due to disrupted medical services.
“People are scared of rats, poisonous insects, and the threat of electric shocks. Homes are collapsing, belongings have been washed away, and many are left without even a change of clothes,” Yadav claimed.
He alleged that the administration is missing from the ground while the government is "busy with self-promotion and photo-ops".
The SP leader also highlighted the loss of critical documents such as ID cards, ration cards, bank papers, and educational certificates, and said vehicles and livelihoods had been destroyed.
Yadav expressed concern about the outbreak of water-borne diseases, disruption in children’s education, and the inability of families to conduct last rites due to submerged cremation grounds.
In Varanasi, the Ganga river crossed the danger mark on Monday, flooding ghats and forcing authorities to shift cremations and other religious rituals to rooftops and elevated platforms. According to the Central Water Commission, the river was flowing at 72.1 metres, well above the danger level of 71.262 metres.
Calling for a detailed response from the BJP government, Yadav said: “The public is living in fear and uncertainty. The images of devastation lay bare the hollow claims of development and smart cities. People are angry. Relief will come only when the BJP goes.”