Five retired Punjab Police personnel sentenced to life imprisonment in 1993 fake encounter case

CHANDIGARH: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sentenced five retired Punjab Police officials, including a former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to life imprisonment in a 32-year-old fake encounter case.

Seven people, including four Special Police Officers (SPOs), were gunned down in the incident in 1993 in Rani Willa village in Tarn Taran district.

Those who have been sentenced to life imprisonment include former SSP Bhupinderjit Singh (61), former DSP Davinder Singh (58), former inspector Suba Singh (83), assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Gulabarg Singh (72) and Raghbir Singh (63).

Sarabjit Singh Verka, counsel for the victim's families, said, "Finally, justice has been delivered to the families of the victims after 32 years. They have been waiting for this day. The court pronounced the quantum of the sentence and life imprisonment to all five accused who were earlier convicted in the case and imposed a penalty of Rs 17.50 lakh. The compensation will be given to the families of the deceased. Further, the court has sent the case to the district legal service authority.’’