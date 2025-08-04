Gujarat misses top skill rankings, youth bear the brunt of job crisis

AHMEDABAD: Despite crores spent on skill development, Gujarat has failed to make it to the top five in the India Skill Report 2025, exposing a glaring mismatch between state policies and ground realities. While states like Maharashtra and Delhi surge ahead in youth employability, Gujarat’s youth are battling low wages, shrinking opportunities, and systemic neglect from a government long accused of prioritizing big industries over meaningful employment.
In a major blow to Gujarat's growth narrative, the India Skill Report 2025 has placed the state outside the top five in youth employability, signalling a persistent skills crisis. The report, which analyses parameters like knowledge, aptitude, communication, behavioral traits, and alignment with industry needs across 11 sectors, has exposed Gujarat’s stagnation in preparing its youth for future-ready jobs.
While Maharashtra tops the chart with 84% employability and cities like Pune, Bangalore, and Mumbai dominate the employment map, Gujarat fails to find a place even among the top-performing states or cities. This dismal performance is despite the tall claims and big-ticket schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushalya Vikas Yojana, Kaushalya University, and the Mukhyamantri Bhavishya Loksi Kaushalya Vikas Yojana.
Gujarat congress chief spokesperson Dr. Manish Doshi said, “The reality on the ground tells a grimmer story. Small and medium industries - once Gujarat’s industrial backbone are gasping for survival, with nearly 50% of units in GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) struggling to stay afloat.”
“As state policy favors corporate giants, grassroots enterprises are shutting shop, directly impacting job creation and wage levels. Youth entering the job market are not only underpaid but increasingly compelled to migrate to other states in search of work,” he added.
The report highlights that even with expensive education, Gujarat’s youth are unable to convert degrees into decent employment. In 2024, the male employment rate stood at 51.8%, and while a marginal improvement is forecast for 2025, a sharp dip is expected in women’s employment, revealing a widening gender gap in the state’s job ecosystem.
Ten years of similar assessments have underscored Gujarat’s consistent underperformance in youth employability, pointing fingers at directionless governance and alleged corruption in education and employment departments. Insiders allege that the 500 skill development centres across the state have become dens of mismanagement, with outsourced agencies reaping profits while students suffer.
Critics argue that the BJP government, despite splurging crores on advertising skill programs, has failed to create genuine pathways to employment. As Gujarat's youth are pushed to the margins, the larger question looms: how long will the state remain a bystander while others race ahead in the employment revolution?
Top 5 States in Employability (Skill Report 2025):
1. Maharashtra – 84%
2. Delhi – 78%
3. Karnataka – 75%
4. Andhra Pradesh – 72%
5. Kerala – 71%
Top 5 Cities with Employment Potential:
1. Pune – 78.32%
2. Bangalore – 76.48%
3. Mumbai – 72.45%
4. New Delhi – 70.22%
5. Thiruvarur – 72.15%