Gujarat misses top skill rankings, youth bear the brunt of job crisis

AHMEDABAD: Despite crores spent on skill development, Gujarat has failed to make it to the top five in the India Skill Report 2025, exposing a glaring mismatch between state policies and ground realities. While states like Maharashtra and Delhi surge ahead in youth employability, Gujarat’s youth are battling low wages, shrinking opportunities, and systemic neglect from a government long accused of prioritizing big industries over meaningful employment.

In a major blow to Gujarat's growth narrative, the India Skill Report 2025 has placed the state outside the top five in youth employability, signalling a persistent skills crisis. The report, which analyses parameters like knowledge, aptitude, communication, behavioral traits, and alignment with industry needs across 11 sectors, has exposed Gujarat’s stagnation in preparing its youth for future-ready jobs.

While Maharashtra tops the chart with 84% employability and cities like Pune, Bangalore, and Mumbai dominate the employment map, Gujarat fails to find a place even among the top-performing states or cities. This dismal performance is despite the tall claims and big-ticket schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushalya Vikas Yojana, Kaushalya University, and the Mukhyamantri Bhavishya Loksi Kaushalya Vikas Yojana.