Had in-depth conversation regarding on-ground realities in J&K, says Imran Ansari after meeting HM Amit Shah

SRINAGAR: An influential Shia leader of Jammu and Kashmir and former minister Imran Reza Ansari on August 4 met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
The meeting gains significance as it comes a day before the sixth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation and downgrading, and bifurcation of the erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories.
“Met the Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji today in Delhi for a sincere and in-depth conversation regarding the on-ground realities in Jammu & Kashmir,” Ansari posted on X along with his picture with Home Minister Amit Shah.
Ansari, who is secretary general of Sajjad Lone led Peoples Conference, said, “We spoke at length and acknowledged the efforts made by the @OfficeofLGJandK for the rehabilitation of families impacted by terrorism that continues to demand urgent and sustained attention.”
The Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has recently announced that all militancy victim families would be provided compensation and jobs. He has also directed police to register cases in some cases, where the cases were not registered yet.
“I also expressed appreciation for the support by the Central and State Government during Muharram and brought up the issue of certain banned processions, urging that steps be taken to ensure their peaceful resumption from next year onwards,” Ansari said.
The LG administration from last few years have allowed the Muharram processions in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley after being banned for nearly 32 years following the eruption of militancy.
“We are hopeful that the conversation will lead to tangible outcomes for the people on the ground,” said Ansari, who lost the last Assembly election from Pattan constituency to NC’s Javed Reyaz Bedar, a retired police officer.
This result marked a significant shift in Pattan’s political landscape, where the Ansaris had historically held sway and it was considered their strong bastion.