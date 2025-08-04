Had in-depth conversation regarding on-ground realities in J&K, says Imran Ansari after meeting HM Amit Shah

SRINAGAR: An influential Shia leader of Jammu and Kashmir and former minister Imran Reza Ansari on August 4 met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The meeting gains significance as it comes a day before the sixth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation and downgrading, and bifurcation of the erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories.

“Met the Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji today in Delhi for a sincere and in-depth conversation regarding the on-ground realities in Jammu & Kashmir,” Ansari posted on X along with his picture with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ansari, who is secretary general of Sajjad Lone led Peoples Conference, said, “We spoke at length and acknowledged the efforts made by the @OfficeofLGJandK for the rehabilitation of families impacted by terrorism that continues to demand urgent and sustained attention.”