Half into monsoon, a third of districts face rainfall deficit

Overall, the country recorded 474.3 mm of rainfall in the first half of monsoon, 6.4% higher than the normal of 445.8 mm. However, rainfall distribution has been somewhat uneven. The states on the Himalayan foothills, stretching from Uttarakhand to the Northeast, have mostly remained dry. Data indicates that the eastern and northeastern states experienced approximately 23% deficient rainfall, while the southern peninsula faced suppressed monsoonal activity.

State-wise analysis shows that UP reported deficient to significantly-deficient monsoon conditions across 34 districts, followed by Bihar (27), Assam (27), Tamil Nadu (22), Andhra Pradesh (15), Telangana (12), and Punjab and Haryana (10). Punjab, Haryana, and UP are particularly important in terms of food grain production.

Currently, 24% of the 728 districts across the country have recorded deficient monsoon rainfall, defined as a reduction of 20% to 59% below the long-term average, while 7% districts are experiencing large-deficient rainfall, classified as a reduction of 60% to 99%.

In July, while above-normal rainfall was observed, there has been a consistent decline in rainfall over the years. This July, India received 294.3 mm rainfall against a seasonal normal of 280.5 mm.