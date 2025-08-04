Insider track | ‘Go easy on Jaishankar’

When a fiery MP turns gentle, you know something’s up. Rajya Sabha often hums with intense debates, but occasionally, levity sneaks in — and so it did when Jaya Bachchan was playfully warned by her family (read: Big B and kin) to “go soft” on Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar. “Don’t grill him too much,” she said with a twinkle, bringing chuckles across the Parliament premises. Someone nearby quipped, “But who can stop you, Jaya Ji, from asking tough questions?” Quick as ever, Jaishankar responded with characteristic wit: “Please do ask. I actually enjoy answering them. It’s an important and fascinating part of my job.”
BJP’s cloak-and-dagger routine
No names, please. We still want a shot! Even seasoned BJP veterans are scratching their heads over one mystery: Who’s going to be the next party president? And oh, who’s the next Vice President of India? Both questions are wrapped in a fog of secrecy thicker than Delhi’s winter smog. “This time, even the inner circle doesn’t know,” a senior leader confided. The delay is officially due to “organisational polls,” but insiders whisper it’s more about keeping media speculation—and political ambitions—in check. In hushed tones, party elders joke: “Jiska naam chhapa, uska kaam khatam” (If your name gets published, your chances vanish). One Union Minister reportedly pleaded with a reporter, “Aaiye, chai pijiye, baat kariye… but promise—no headlines with my name. If you write, mera toh khatia kharaab ho jaayega! (Come, let’s chat over tea, but if you name me as a contender, I’m finished).” Welcome to the new rule in Lutyens’ Delhi: Speak softly, carry no ambition—and avoid journalists like the plague.
Plugs out to lock in security
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is taking no chances in the digital age. Starting August 1, all desktop USB ports for mass storage devices across its offices—including PSUs and statutory bodies—are now officially blocked. Worried about rogue pen drives? So is the ministry. The circular reads: “Use NICNET or NIC controller-based internet access. No Wi-Fi cowboys allowed!” Well, not in those exact words, but you get the point. Government employees now face a new workplace motto: “No USB, no problem… unless you forget your NIC password.”
‘Har Har Mahadev’ season in full swing
Kanwars, Jyotirlingas, and election vibes? It’s the holy month of Sawan, and BJP leaders—especially from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh—are taking the spiritual route for an audience with Lord Shiva. Kanwars slung over their shoulders, chants of “Har Har Mahadev!” echoing, and temple visits to Varanasi, Deoghar, Somnath, and Ujjain—this is faith and, perhaps, a touch of electoral foresight rolled into one. Actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from Northeast Delhi, recently completed the Kanwar Yatra from Bihar to Jharkhand, joining thousands in song and devotion. “Jai Shri Ram” may be the past chant; now it’s all about Mahadev. A cheeky non-BJP MP commented, “In Bihar, it’s ‘Har Har Mahadev’. Wait till Bengal elections — then we’ll hear ‘Jai Maa Kali’”. Faith or focus group tested slogan? The timing has eyebrows raising in both temple queues and polling booths.
Comfort ticketing for VVIPs
Indian Railways is going digital—with a twist. A new e-ticketing portal is being rolled out specifically for current and former Members of Parliament—no more long queues or paperwork. The elite can now book and cancel train tickets from the comfort of their homes—or chambers. A senior railway official called it “convenience-driven and inclusive”. Critics might call it “belated.” Either way, it’s a step towards catching up with the digital age. Next up: We don’t yet know!
UP proposes, Centre disposes
Well, it seems all may not be perfectly synced between Lucknow and Delhi—at least when it comes to top bureaucratic appointments. Word has it that UP CM Yogi Adityanath was keen on giving his Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh (IAS, 1988 batch) a one-year extension beyond his July 31 retirement. The proposal was duly sent to the Centre (since DoPT calls the shots for IAS extensions), but… it didn’t quite make the cut. With no green light from Delhi, CM Yogi had to shift to Plan B, settling on SP Goyal (IAS, 1989 batch) instead. Déjà vu? Just a bit—this feels eerily similar to the episode in May when the state sought an extension for DGP Prashant Kumar (IPS, 1990 batch). That, too, was politely declined by the MHA. The signals? Let’s just say... not exactly in tune!