Insider track | ‘Go easy on Jaishankar’

When a fiery MP turns gentle, you know something’s up. Rajya Sabha often hums with intense debates, but occasionally, levity sneaks in — and so it did when Jaya Bachchan was playfully warned by her family (read: Big B and kin) to “go soft” on Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar. “Don’t grill him too much,” she said with a twinkle, bringing chuckles across the Parliament premises. Someone nearby quipped, “But who can stop you, Jaya Ji, from asking tough questions?” Quick as ever, Jaishankar responded with characteristic wit: “Please do ask. I actually enjoy answering them. It’s an important and fascinating part of my job.”

BJP’s cloak-and-dagger routine

No names, please. We still want a shot! Even seasoned BJP veterans are scratching their heads over one mystery: Who’s going to be the next party president? And oh, who’s the next Vice President of India? Both questions are wrapped in a fog of secrecy thicker than Delhi’s winter smog. “This time, even the inner circle doesn’t know,” a senior leader confided. The delay is officially due to “organisational polls,” but insiders whisper it’s more about keeping media speculation—and political ambitions—in check. In hushed tones, party elders joke: “Jiska naam chhapa, uska kaam khatam” (If your name gets published, your chances vanish). One Union Minister reportedly pleaded with a reporter, “Aaiye, chai pijiye, baat kariye… but promise—no headlines with my name. If you write, mera toh khatia kharaab ho jaayega! (Come, let’s chat over tea, but if you name me as a contender, I’m finished).” Welcome to the new rule in Lutyens’ Delhi: Speak softly, carry no ambition—and avoid journalists like the plague.