Kolkata-bound Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru after technical glitch

NEW DELHI: A Kolkata-bound Air India Express flight returned to Bengaluru on Sunday evening due to a technical issue.

Flight IX2718, operated by an Airbus A320, turned back after being airborne for over two hours, according to data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

"One of our flights from Bengaluru returned to the airport following a technical issue. The aircraft circled to reduce fuel and weight before executing a safe, precautionary landing," an Air India Express spokesperson said on Monday.

An alternate aircraft was later arranged to transport passengers to Kolkata.

The airline has launched an investigation into the technical snag. Details regarding the number of passengers onboard were not disclosed.