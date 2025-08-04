Major rivers flowing above danger mark in UP as incessant rains claim a dozen lives

LUCKNOW: At least five rivers in Uttar Pradesh are flowing above the danger mark and many others are in spate owing to the incessant heavy rains during the last 50 hours, which have claimed over a dozen lives so far.

Continuous rainfall and overflowing rivers have triggered a major flood crisis affecting at least 20 districts, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Jhansi, Agra, Kanpur Dehat, and Kanpur Nagar.

Rising water levels in the Ganga, Yamuna, and Chambal rivers have inundated hundreds of homes and cut off villages. Relief and rescue teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and PAC have been pressed into service in the worst-hit areas.

The monsoon remains active in both eastern and western parts of UP due to a strong monsoon trough. Heavy rainfall has been reported in Lucknow prompting the District Magistrate to declare all schools from Classes 1 to 12 closed on Monday. Similar orders were issued in Sultanpur, where government and private schools up to Class 8 were shut.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh recorded 18.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, nearly 146% above the normal level of 7.5 mm. Western UP saw 8.2 mm of rainfall compared to an expected 7.2 mm, 14% above normal. The IMD has issued warnings of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall for over 60 districts.

The Met department issued a red alert for very heavy rainfall in Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, and Badaun. Alerts for heavy rain have also been issued in 40+ additional districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Ayodhya, Moradabad, and Etawah. Lightning warnings are in effect for nearly the entire state.

The flood situation is grim across the state with the ‘Team 11,’ constituted by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, comprising ministers, on ground zero to oversee the rescue and relief.

With the CM personally monitoring the situation, the flood relief and rescue operations intensified across the state.

Varanasi, Prayagraj and Kanpur are among the worst-affected divisions. In Varanasi, families have been waiting for hours for their turn to perform the last rites of their near and dear ones at the ghats as rising waters of the swollen Ganga spilled on to the streets on Monday leaving the Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghat cremation grounds completely inundated.

While pyres were being laid at the upper platform at Manikarnika Ghat, cremations took place in the streets near Harishchandra ghat. With the majority of the 84 ghats along the Ganga submerged, flood waters had been flowing on roads especially in upstream areas.