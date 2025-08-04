Marine fish catch drops 2 per cent; Gujarat tops chart

KOCHI: The traditional fishermen and mechanised trawlers caught 3.47 million tonnes of marine fish in 2024, according to the data released by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Kochi on Monday.

The overall fish catch recorded a slight decline of 2% compared to the previous year.

Gujarat retained the top slot in fish landings with 7.54 lakh tonnes, followed by Tamil Nadu (6.79 lakh tonnes) and Kerala (6.10 lakh tonnes).

As per the annual marine fish landing estimates, the Indian mackerel remained the biggest marine resource, recording a total catch of 2.63 lakh tonnes, followed by oil sardine with 2.41 lakh tonnes.

The landing of major species such as Indian mackerel, threadfin breams, oil sardine, ribbonfishes, non-penaeid shrimps and cephalopods recorded a decline in 2024 compared to the previous year, while landings of lesser sardines, penaeid shrimps, anchovies and tunnies increased.

While the West Coast region suffered an overall decrease in landings, the East Coast showed an increasing trend, with exceptions in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Maharashtra registered the highest growth of 47% compared to the previous year. West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha also recorded notable increases of 35%, 20% and 18% respectively.

However, states like Karnataka, Goa, and Daman and Diu experienced a significant decline in landings.