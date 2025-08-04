NDA faces challenge over picking consensus candidate for V-P polls

NEW DELHI: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is apparently facing an uphill task in reaching consensus over a candidate for the upcoming vice-presidential election. With the Election Commission having initiated the poll process and the Opposition strategising to field a joint nominee, the election promises a high-stakes contest.

According to sources within the BJP, the party is currently deliberating over potential names that meet a broad spectrum of criteria, especially those aligned with the suggestions reportedly made by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and also reflect the BJP’s strategic priorities.

While shortlisting of potential candidates is said to be discreetly underway within the BJP, formal consultations with NDA allies are expected to take place between August 8 and 10, during a scheduled meeting.

However, insiders admit that the real challenge lies in identifying a candidate who balances ideological commitment to the party and the RSS, while also maintaining also a strong rapport with NDA partners, possesses deep knowledge of House procedures, and demonstrates political maturity.