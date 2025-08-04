Pratyaya Amrit appointed as new Chief Secretary of election-bound Bihar

PATNA: A senior IAS officer Pratyaya Amrit has been appointed new chief secretary of Bihar. The 1991-batch officer from Bihar is currently holding the post of development commissioner.

Pratyaya Amrit will replace Amrit Lal Meena, who is scheduled to retire from service on August 31. He will assume charge on September 1. Pratyaya has been posted as officer on special duty (OSD) in the office of chief secretary upto superannuation of Meena.

A notification with regard to appointment of Pratyaya as new chief secretary was issued by general administration department on Monday. As per notification, Meena (1989 batch IAS officer) will retire on August 31, 2025. Pratyaya, a native of Muzaffarpur in north Bihar, is currently holding additional charge of additional chief secretary of health and disaster management department. He is considered close to chief minister Nitish Kumar.

With appointment of Pratyaya Amrit as chief secretary, it is evident that assembly elections in the state would be held under his supervision.