Punjab launches Yudh Nasheyan Virudh 2.0 to fight against drugs with public participation

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Monday rolled out the second phase of its anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nasheyan Virudh 2.0, aiming to involve citizens directly in the war against drugs. As part of this initiative, Defence Committees will be formed in both rural and urban areas to help uproot drug trafficking networks.

These village-level (rural) and ward-level (urban) committees will consist of 10 to 20 members each, serving as community vigilantes to monitor and report drug-related activities. They will work closely with the police to keep peddlers and smugglers out of their areas.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the campaign, which began on February 4 this year, has reached its final phase. “The backbone of the drug supply chain has been broken. These committees will now ensure that our villages and cities remain drug-free,” he said.

Addressing newly formed committee members, Mann described them as “generals in this war against drugs,” and expressed confidence in the public’s ability to transform Punjab. “We have dreamt of making Punjab vibrant again, and with your cooperation, no power in the world can stop us,” he said.

Each committee will be anchored by four core members: the village sarpanch or ward councillor, a representative from the anti-drug campaign, the BDPO or their representative, and the SHO or their representative. Only individuals with clean reputations—such as retired army personnel, teachers, and respected community members—will be eligible to join.

The committees will be officially notified by the local SDM, and members will receive government-issued ID cards to facilitate coordination with authorities. Round-the-clock surveillance will be maintained in all areas to prevent trafficking, and members will also support drug rehabilitation and reintegration of former addicts into society.

Villages and wards achieving 100 per cent drug-free status will receive formal recognition and certificates of appreciation from the government. Awareness campaigns through street plays, door-to-door outreach, and school programs will also be conducted. Mann said more than 10,000 village-level meetings have already been held, with many Panchayats passing resolutions declaring their areas drug-free.