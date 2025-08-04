Special registration drive for Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana extended till August 15

NEW DELHI: The ongoing door-to-door awareness-cum-enrolment campaign drive to reach out to all eligible pregnant and lactating women to ensure their timely registration under the scheme Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) has been extended till August 15.

The scheme provides financial assistance to support nutritious diets and improve health-seeking behaviour amongst the Pregnant Women and Lactating Mothers (PW&LM), along with promoting positive attitudes toward the girl child.

It offers cash incentives as partial compensation for wage loss to enable mothers to rest before and after the delivery of the first child.

Since the scheme's inception and up to July 31, more than 4.05 crore beneficiaries have been paid the maternity benefit (at least one instalment) amounting to Rs.19,028 crore through direct benefit transfer in their bank/post office accounts, according to Women and Child Development ministry officials.

The PMMVY is a centrally sponsored scheme under Mission Shakti’s sub-scheme 'Samarthya', providing direct financial assistance through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.