Trinamool Congress slams BJP over Amit Malviya's remark that there is no language called 'Bengali'

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack on BJP after Amit Malviya, the national convenor of the party's IT cell, said that there is no language called “Bengali”.

A day before, on Sunday, the Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on the BJP-led Centre after Delhi Police described Bengali as “Bangladeshi” language in one of its written communications.

Referring to a letter from Inspector Amit Dutt of Lodhi Colony police station in New Delhi to the officer-in-charge of Banga Bhawan of the West Bengal Government where he called Bengali the language of Bangladeshis, Banerjee had posted on X, “See now how Delhi police under the direct control of Ministry of Home, Government of India is describing Bengali as "Bangladeshi" language! Bengali, our mother tongue, the language of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, the language in which our National Anthem and the National Song (the latter by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay) are written, the language in which crores of Indians speak and write, the language which is sanctified and recognised by the Constitution of India, is now described as a Bangladeshi language!!”