UP Anti-Terrorist Squad nabs two for plotting to incite communal discord

LUCKNOW: In a major crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), on Monday evening, busted a gang comprising two individuals, allegedly engaged in hatching a conspiracy to incite communal disharmony and wage an ideological war against the state of India. As per the ATS sources, the arrests were part of a wider investigation into radical online networks linked to Pakistan.

The UP ATS, initially detained Ajmal Ali, 19, from Amroha in western UP on August 2 for questioning. Based on Ajmal’s grilling, his mentor, Usama Maj Sheikh, 24, was picked up from Thane on August 3. The ATS arrested both Ajmal and Usama officially on Monday.

The ATS sources claimed that sustained electronic surveillance and intelligence inputs led them to uncover a WhatsApp group named "Reviving Islam" with over 400 members, including three group administrators. The majority of the group members were reportedly based in Pakistan, while one mobile number linked to the group was traced to a UP resident.