Wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh kills two minor girls, grandfather injured

SITAPUR: Two minor girls lost their lives and their grandfather was critically injured after a wall of their house collapsed during heavy rainfall in Khairen Deshnagar village on Monday morning, police said.

The district has been experiencing heavy rain since Sunday.

Rampal (60) was sleeping inside the house with his granddaughters, Chandni (14) and Shivasi (12), when the wall collapsed, burying all three under the debris, officials reported.

Local residents rescued them from the rubble and rushed them to the Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared the two girls dead on arrival.

Rampal is receiving treatment and is reported to be in a critical but stable condition.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Villagers have demanded compensation for the grieving family. District officials visited the site and assured that all possible assistance would be provided.

Efforts are ongoing to assess the damage and offer relief as per government norms.