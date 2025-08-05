After SC rap, UP government says Banke Bihari Temple ordinance for better administration

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that its objective for enacting an ordinance for Banke Bihari Temple trust was aimed at better administration of the religious place at Vrindavan in Mathura.

On August 4, the top court said it would keep in abeyance its May 15 nod to the ambitious scheme to develop the Shri Banke Bihari Temple Corridor at Vrindavan in Mathura for the benefit of devotees as key stakeholders were not heard.

Appearing before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj said the 2025 ordinance had nothing to do with the pending litigation of ownership of the temple administration.

"Let me clarify at the outset that the ordinance has nothing to do with the pending writ petition. There was a PIL filed for better administration of the temple before the high court and directions were passed," Nataraj said.

He said the ordinance was issued for better administration of the temple which witnesses about two-three lakh devotees every week.

The bench then told Nataraj that his arguments might be good, but could be made when the challenge to the ordinance is relegated to the high court.

Nataraj handed over the proposal of the state government to the bench, which upon examination was found to be the same as suggested by the court on August 4.